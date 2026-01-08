After the holidays: Hardcore ways to get your budget back on track

antoniodiaz // Shutterstock

The holidays can be a delightful time—full of traditions, loved ones, and moments you want to make special. Between gifts, gatherings, and seasonal events, holiday spending can add up fast.

And if your bank account took a hit—or you went over your budget—try not to be too hard on yourself. It happens, and it’s absolutely possible to bounce back. You can learn to manage financial setbacks, including holiday overspending, one step at a time.

Ready to take steps to recover? Freedom Debt Relief shares a few hardcore ways to get your budget back on track after the holidays.

Key Takeaways:

Even if you go into the holiday season with a plan, you may still overspend.

Don’t let holiday debt stop you from making progress in reaching your financial goals.

You can learn from your mistakes by taking action to get your budget back on track after the holidays.

Commit to a No-Spend Month Challenge

If you took on some holiday shopping debt, a great way to get back on track is to commit to a no-spend month. A no-spend month is a budgeting challenge where you only spend on essential bills and expenses. For example, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, gas, and monthly debt repayments.

Many people decide to try a no-spend challenge at the start of the new year. This can be a great way to pay yourself back for any overspending during the holidays. The money you save by side-stepping impulse purchases could also help you build an emergency savings fund.

Make it Harder to Shop

If you’re worried that your online shopping habits may undermine your financial goals, adding a few barriers could help.

These moves could make it harder to hit the checkout button:

Remove saved payment methods. Most shopping apps and retailer websites let you save your credit card details to make checkout faster in the future. Deleting saved payment methods can force you to pause before every purchase.

Most shopping apps and retailer websites let you save your credit card details to make checkout faster in the future. Deleting saved payment methods can force you to pause before every purchase. Delete shopping apps. Mobile apps for your favorite retailers make shopping more convenient, and having these apps on your phone could lead you to overspend. Now is a good time to delete these apps so you can focus on your goals.

Mobile apps for your favorite retailers make shopping more convenient, and having these apps on your phone could lead you to overspend. Now is a good time to delete these apps so you can focus on your goals. Unsubscribe from retail marketing emails. A constant flow of sales emails hitting your inbox is intended to encourage you to spend more money. Unsubscribe from these emails to reduce the temptation to shop.

Revisit Your Big Financial Goals

After holiday overspending, big financial goals might feel overwhelming or out of reach. A few simple steps could keep your momentum going.

Take some time to review your bigger money goals, then break them down into smaller milestones. That can make your goals feel more manageable.

Let’s say you want to pay off $7,800 of credit card debt in the next 12 months. Instead of focusing on a large sum, break it down into smaller chunks. You might commit to reducing your debt by $650 each month so your plan feels more achievable.

Write down a few expenses you might cut or changes you could make to reach that monthly amount. If you fall short one month, don’t beat yourself up. The next month is a new opportunity to hit your target.

Make Big Life Changes to Fast-Track Debt Payoff

In the wake of a financial setback, you can still work toward achieving debt relief. Explore ways to move forward. If you’re willing to make some adjustments, you may be able to live a debt-free life sooner than anticipated. And your changes don’t have to be permanent.

Get a roommate or move in with family

Reducing your monthly housing expenses could allow you to put more money toward debt repayment. If you have room in your home, you may want to get a roommate to split your rent or mortgage costs. Another option is to move in with a family member.

Sell your car

If you live in an area with accessible, affordable public transit, selling your vehicle may make financial sense. Write down what you’ve been spending on gas, inspections, parking, maintenance, repairs, and car insurance. Think hard about how you might switch to public transportation, which is almost certainly cheaper, and look at the difference in price so you can make an informed decision.

Get a side hustle or part-time job

If your schedule allows, you may want to get a side hustle or find a part-time job. Increasing your income even by $100 a month could give you more money to put toward debt repayment so you could get rid of debt faster.

Get professional help

Debt relief experts can help guide you toward a better financial future.

One option is debt settlement, which involves negotiating with your creditors to reduce your debt. If you have a financial hardship and can’t afford your debts, this strategy could provide financial relief and reduce stress.

Another strategy is debt consolidation, which could save you money on interest and make debt repayment more manageable. If you can afford your payments but you want to make your debt easier to manage, debt consolidation could simplify your payments and possibly reduce your interest rate.

Start Budgeting Now for the Next Holiday Season

It’s empowering to prepare for the future. You can learn from your experiences and take steps to have a more financially sound holiday season next year.

Outline a realistic holiday budget for the following year. Calculate how much you need to save each month so you have enough money to pay for gifts, celebrating, and holiday parties without ultimately finding yourself looking for credit card debt relief. One easy way to help you stay on track is to set up an automatic savings transfer to a dedicated holiday savings account.

Focus on What You Can Do Now

Spend your energy on what you can do now to improve your financial wellness.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get back on track after overspending?

To get back on track after overspending, first acknowledge the situation and review your finances to figure out what changes you can make. One way to get your budget back on track after the holidays is to set clear, manageable goals, such as reducing your spending by $200 a month or putting an extra $150 toward debt repayment.

Another possibility, if your schedule and life permit, is to look for ways to increase your income so you can repay your holiday shopping debt faster. Picking up a side hustle, selling unwanted items around your home, or renting out an extra room to a roommate could generate some quick cash.

How can I avoid holiday debt in the future?

To avoid overspending during the holidays, try the following strategies:

Create a budget.

Set aside money throughout the year for holiday spending.

Shop sales and deals.

Or you could come up with a thoughtful, personalized DIY gift. For example, you might bake holiday treats, go thrifting for presents, or create custom coupons for activities like a picnic in the park, a museum visit, or an unusual class.

Are holiday loans a good idea?

No. Borrowing for the holidays is usually a bad idea. One reason is that most loan terms are longer than one year. So you’ll already be looking to spend money on the holidays again before last year’s holiday loan is paid off.

This story was produced by Freedom Debt Relief and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.