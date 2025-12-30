Cities with the highest and lowest property tax burdens

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

Even after the mortgage is paid off, homeowners face ongoing property taxes across the United States. While senior citizens, owner-occupants, and other groups may receive preferential tax treatment in some jurisdictions, homeowners still pay anywhere from 1% to 10% of their income on property taxes. These taxes pay for local infrastructure and amenities — putting a dollar value on the local lifestyle — but not every household may use these benefits equally. Thus, property taxes become an important consideration for those considering first-time homeownership or relocation alike.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 343 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of homeowner income that goes to paying property taxes each year.

Key Findings

Homeowners in this city spend 10% of their income on property taxes. Paterson, NJ has the highest rate of real estate taxes being paid relative to the median household income for homeowners at 9.8%. Homeowners pay a median $9,779 per year, with a median monthly housing cost of $2,869 and household income of $100,227.

Top 20 Cities With the Highest Property Tax Burdens

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of local homeowner income paid toward annual property taxes.

Paterson, New Jersey

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 9.76%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,779

Median income of households with a mortgage: $100,227

Median monthly housing costs: $2,869

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 7.42%

Median annual property taxes paid: $7,187

Median income of households with a mortgage: $96,887

Median monthly housing costs: $2,273

Waterbury, Connecticut

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 7.07%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,302

Median income of households with a mortgage: $74,973

Median monthly housing costs: $1,875

Newark, New Jersey

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.05%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,833

Median income of households with a mortgage: $112,852

Median monthly housing costs: $2,447

Jersey City, New Jersey

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.02%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,197

Median income of households with a mortgage: $152,690

Median monthly housing costs: $3,376

Richmond, California

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.00%

Median annual property taxes paid: $7,752

Median income of households with a mortgage: $129,155

Median monthly housing costs: $2,893

Aurora, Illinois

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.83%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,399

Median income of households with a mortgage: $109,738

Median monthly housing costs: $1,996

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.62%

Median annual property taxes paid: $3,776

Median income of households with a mortgage: $67,132

Median monthly housing costs: $1,564

New Haven, Connecticut

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.57%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,745

Median income of households with a mortgage: $121,153

Median monthly housing costs: $2,141

Stamford, Connecticut

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.51%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,951

Median income of households with a mortgage: $180,500

Median monthly housing costs: $3,488

Hartford, Connecticut

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.50%

Median annual property taxes paid: $4,451

Median income of households with a mortgage: $80,959

Median monthly housing costs: $1,984

Elgin, Illinois

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.46%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,595

Median income of households with a mortgage: $120,773

Median monthly housing costs: $2,020

Oakland, California

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.36%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,632

Median income of households with a mortgage: $179,650

Median monthly housing costs: $3,714

Edinburg, Texas

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.32%

Median annual property taxes paid: $4,366

Median income of households with a mortgage: $82,044

Median monthly housing costs: $1,718

Georgetown, Texas

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.21%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,493

Median income of households with a mortgage: $124,602

Median monthly housing costs: $2,438

Conroe, Texas

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.14%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,866

Median income of households with a mortgage: $114,220

Median monthly housing costs: $2,453

Davie town, Florida

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.11%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,482

Median income of households with a mortgage: $126,812

Median monthly housing costs: $2,966

Grand Prairie, Texas

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.08%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,894

Median income of households with a mortgage: $116,083

Median monthly housing costs: $2,277

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.05%

Median annual property taxes paid: $8,719

Median income of households with a mortgage: $172,680

Median monthly housing costs: $2,586

Hollywood, Florida

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 4.98%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,410

Median income of households with a mortgage: $108,570

Median monthly housing costs: $2,652

Top 20 Cities With the Lowest Property Tax Burdens

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of local homeowner income paid toward annual property taxes.

Montgomery, Alabama

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.06%

Median annual property taxes paid: $917

Median income of households with a mortgage: $86,442

Median monthly housing costs: $1,406

Huntsville, Alabama

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.26%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,631

Median income of households with a mortgage: $129,243

Median monthly housing costs: $1,748

Mobile, Alabama

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.33%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,086

Median income of households with a mortgage: $81,435

Median monthly housing costs: $1,464

Tempe, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.34%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,893

Median income of households with a mortgage: $141,615

Median monthly housing costs: $1,947

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.39%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,233

Median income of households with a mortgage: $88,497

Median monthly housing costs: $1,608

Glendale, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.40%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,543

Median income of households with a mortgage: $110,487

Median monthly housing costs: $1,801

Charleston, South Carolina

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.42%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,241

Median income of households with a mortgage: $158,042

Median monthly housing costs: $2,322

Mesa, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.42%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,723

Median income of households with a mortgage: $120,989

Median monthly housing costs: $1,980

Lafayette, Louisiana

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.43%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,528

Median income of households with a mortgage: $107,136

Median monthly housing costs: $1,740

Chandler, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.46%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,153

Median income of households with a mortgage: $147,446

Median monthly housing costs: $2,095

San Tan Valley, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.46%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,506

Median income of households with a mortgage: $102,935

Median monthly housing costs: $1,936

Columbia, South Carolina

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.47%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,625

Median income of households with a mortgage: $110,450

Median monthly housing costs: $1,636

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.51%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,966

Median income of households with a mortgage: $130,102

Median monthly housing costs: $2,227

Evansville, Indiana

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.55%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,244

Median income of households with a mortgage: $80,033

Median monthly housing costs: $1,215

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.56%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,943

Median income of households with a mortgage: $124,225

Median monthly housing costs: $1,739

Gilbert town, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.57%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,378

Median income of households with a mortgage: $151,695

Median monthly housing costs: $2,348

Phoenix, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.58%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,919

Median income of households with a mortgage: $121,674

Median monthly housing costs: $1,934

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.61%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,619

Median income of households with a mortgage: $100,412

Median monthly housing costs: $1,430

Peoria, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.64%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,090

Median income of households with a mortgage: $127,773

Median monthly housing costs: $1,985

Surprise, Arizona

Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.66%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,870

Median income of households with a mortgage: $112,665

Median monthly housing costs: $2,004

Data and Methodology

The median annual real estate taxes paid is compared to the median household income for homeowners according to the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Data was available for 343 cities with populations over 100,000.

