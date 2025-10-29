Public schooling is best in these US cities

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

When buying a home in a new city, many prospective homebuyers care about their new community as well as the quality of the home they’re buying. For those with school-aged children, the quality of the school district is also a key factor in their purchasing decision. According to a 2025 National Association of Realtors survey, nearly 29% of buyers ages 26 to 34 and 34% of buyers ages 35 to 44 consider school quality an important factor.

As a result of President Trump’s 2025 executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, states and local districts are increasingly managing funding and standards for education, a change that could impact the quality of school districts. Cuts in funding can impact schools on a local level. In 2025, cuts to the federal department overseeing special education could result in $15 billion in funding reductions, as well as compliance issues with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Other federal cuts earmark $18.4 billion in funding from high-poverty schools.

Education standards are also evolving in response to technological advancements. In particular, schools will need to enhance their standards of artificial intelligence education to meet the government’s goal of developing a top-notch workforce for the future.

As a result of sweeping changes in public education, schools from city to city and even state to state may vary significantly in the subjects they teach and the quality of their instruction. That makes it even more important for parents to find the right home and community for their children to get the best education. Stacker used 2025 data from Niche to look at the 25 cities with the best school districts in the United States. Niche used their individual public schools’ ranking data to identify the leading cities, weighted based on their student populations. The overall Niche grade is also included, which scores the city more generally as a place to live.

Of the top 25 districts in the United States, 10 are located in California, five in Texas, and two in Virginia. Eight states each have one of the top districts: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington.

#25. San Diego

– Population: 1,385,061

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A

#24. Richardson, Texas

– Population: 118,269

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#23. Round Rock, Texas

– Population: 124,288

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A

#22. Columbia, Maryland

– Population: 105,871

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#21. Temecula, California

– Population: 110,404

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#20. Scottsdale, Arizona

– Population: 242,169

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A

#19. Burbank, California

– Population: 105,165

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A

#18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

– Population: 457,066

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A

#17. Santa Clara, California

– Population: 129,239

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#16. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 117,794

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#15. Sunnyvale, California

– Population: 153,455

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#14. College Station, Texas

– Population: 122,280

– Public school grade: A

– Overall Niche grade: A

#13. Boulder, Colorado

– Population: 106,274

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#12. Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 235,463

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#11. Berkeley, California

– Population: 120,223

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#10. Overland Park, Kansas

– Population: 197,199

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#9. Torrance, California

– Population: 143,499

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#8. Plano, Texas

– Population: 287,339

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#7. Thousand Oaks, California

– Population: 125,676

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A

#6. Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Population: 121,179

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#5. Irvine, California

– Population: 308,160

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. The Woodlands, Texas

– Population: 116,916

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. Bellevue, Washington

– Population: 151,199

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. Carlsbad, California

– Population: 114,500

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. Naperville, Illinois

– Population: 149,424

– Public school grade: A+

– Overall Niche grade: A+

Additional writing by Jill Jaracz.