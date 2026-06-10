At Ted Turner tribute, CNN journalists vow to uphold independence in uncertain times



CNN

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Top CNN journalists vowed to uphold founder Ted Turner’s legacy at a Warner Bros. Discovery event honoring the maverick businessman on Wednesday.

The Atlanta gathering of executives, employees and alumni was organized after Turner died last month at the age of 87. Speakers from TNT Sports, Turner Classic Movies and CNN recognized Turner’s tremendous impact across the media industry.

“Ted changed the world, and we’re going to continue to try and live up to his vision,” Warner CEO David Zaslav said.

Turner was a dreamer and dealmaker, and many of the tributes to him on Wednesday alluded to the current deal to sell his cherished assets to Paramount, which is awaiting government approval in the US and Europe.

Several CNN anchors emphasized the importance of editorial independence — a matter of much concern given the recent controversies at Paramount-owned CBS News.

And Turner’s grandson, John R. Seydel III, said “Grandpa Ted” would be “the first to speak up” about this moment in media.

“Grandpa built CNN as an act of defiance because he believed fearless 24/7 independent journalism was oxygen for our democracy,” Seydel said. “He would see what’s happening right now — larger and larger acquisitions; ‘60 Minutes’ hollowed; Dan Rather and hundreds of journalists around the world writing letters for editorial independence to be preserved and the First Amendment right for speech, especially for our storytellers, to be protected.”

“And by golly, he’d be the first to speak up,” Seydel said, “especially now, as the very network he built and the leaders that are in those positions these days are facing similar threats.”

One of Wednesday’s main themes was Turner’s steadfast adherence to all the best traits of a free press: Independence, fairness, accuracy and fearlessness.

Speaking from Beirut, where she is on assignment, Christiane Amanpour said, “I am a complete and utter adherent to fighting for editorial independence and to being able to pursue independent news coverage without fear or favor, no matter who is in charge politically, no matter where we go. That is our mission. That is Ted Turner’s legacy, and that’s one that I intend to fulfill in my life.”

“Ted Turner was one of the greatest visionaries of our time,” Wolf Blitzer said. “He always told me to make sure we report the news fairly and accurately, and, if possible, break those stories first on CNN.”

“We should thank Ted and remember him forever,” CNN CEO Mark Thompson said. “This is the house Ted built, his podium, his house, and the best thing we can do is strive to ensure that this great house continues to stand strong and proud.”

The event, which was livestreamed to Warner Bros. Discovery offices and employees around the world, conveyed many of the emotions that Warner staff members have felt in the wake of Turner’s death on May 6. It was held at “The Ted Turner Campus,” the Atlanta complex where CNN launched, and where CNN and other channels are now once again headquartered.

Anderson Cooper, who hosted the gathering, said the podium on stage was the very same one that Turner used when he introduced the world to CNN on June 1, 1980.

Cooper called Turner “a complex man of passion and guts and daring and drive,” a man who “saw what was possible when others didn’t, when others couldn’t.”

Former CNN president Tom Johnson received a lengthy standing ovation when he said, “CNN will not bend and will not sway during this terrible, chaotic Trump era. We can best honor Ted by continuing to keep CNN a s the most outstanding news network of them all.”

Johnson returned to his seat, and Cooper exclaimed, “Tom, you should come back!”

“We just want you to stay here,” Johnson responded.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Cooper said.

Turner’s family has said that a public memorial will be held at a later date.

The-CNN-Wire

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