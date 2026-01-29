Trump says he’s decertifying Canada-made aircrafts and threatens 50% tariffs

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is decertifying all aircraft made in Canada and threatened a 50% tariff on those planes until American-made Gulfstreams are certified in that country.

Trump specifically said he was decertifying the global express business jet from Quebec-based Bombardier.

“Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America.”

The threat is the latest episode in a prolonged spat between the US and its next-door neighbor since Trump took office last year.

Just hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects Trump to “respect Canadian sovereignty” after reports that Alberta separatists met with US officials. And a few days earlier, Trump threatened a 100% tariff on America’s second-biggest trading partner if it struck a trade deal with China.

It is unclear whether Trump has the legal authority to decertify aircraft; the White House has not released an executive order on any Canadian aircraft tariffs. Trump did not specify any mechanisms to decertify the planes in his post.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Pete Muntean contributed reporting.

