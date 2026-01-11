Federal prosecutors open criminal investigation into the Fed and Jerome Powell

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion renovation of its headquarters in Washington, DC.

In an extraordinary video posted by Powell on Sunday night, he called the investigation “pretext” resulting from his ongoing struggle with the administration over interest rates, saying it was a consequence of broader “threats and ongoing pressure” by the administration.

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” Powell said in a statement late Sunday.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation.”

Justice Department spokesperson Chad Gilmartin declined to comment on the investigation, but said in a statement to CNN that the attorney general wants to “prioritize investigating any abuse of tax payer dollars.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly slammed Powell over the past year for not cutting interest rates to the president’s liking. The Fed in the second half of last year lowered rates three times in row, though officials have recently said they’re unlikely to lower rates again for a while.

Trump’s pressure campaign has included a barrage of personal insults at Powell and an ongoing effort to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook, appointed by then-President Joe Biden. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments later this month on whether Trump can fire Cook.

