Michael and Susan Dell donate $6.25 billion to fund ‘Trump Accounts’ for millions of American kids

(CNN) — Michael and Susan Dell are donating $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for at least 25 million American children.

The enormous pledge will go toward funding “Trump Accounts,” which will provide parents an investment account to manage on behalf of their children. The “Trump Accounts” were proposed this summer as part of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and are set to launch in 2026.

The Treasury Department is set to fund $1,000 for every “Trump Account” for all US citizen children born between January 2025 and January 2029.

The Dells’ charitable gift will go toward children ages 10 and under who were born before the cut-off for the Treasury’s funding. The Dells’ donation will fund $250 deposits for investment accounts for at least 25 million children.

“If there’s one investment that never stops growing, it’s investing in children. They are our future,” the Dells said in a statement. “From our years of experience in supporting education, health and financial stability programs, we know that this program will give young Americans more than a savings account. It will give them momentum. It will give them confidence and opportunity.”

The Dells have donated $2.9 billion to date, according to the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, making this $6.25 billion pledge more than double the entirety of their previous giving.

Michael Dell, chief executive at Dell Technologies, is the world’s 11th richest individual with a net worth of $148 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Dell appeared at the White House in June alongside other business executives when Trump promoted the idea of the “Trump Accounts.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

