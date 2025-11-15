Former fed official Adriana Kugler violated trading rules, disclosures show

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN

(CNN) — Adriana Kugler, a former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors who abruptly announced her resignation on August 1, broke the central bank’s trading rules, according to a report released Saturday by the US Office of Government Ethics.

That disclosure shows violations of purchasing stocks and making trades during a “blackout period,” which is ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings when officials are prohibited from trading securities.

Some of the stocks that Kugler invested in include Apple (AAPL), Caterpillar (CAT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

Kugler did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. The Federal Reserve has not commented on the report released by the Office of Government Ethics.

She was appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2023, and her term was slated to end in January 2026. The Fed had not cited a reason for her departure.

After Kugler announced her exit, President Donald Trump said he was “very happy” about having an open spot on the Fed Board.

Kugler had previously served in the Obama administration as the chief economist to Labor Secretary Hilda Solis and is a professor at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Bryan Mena contributed to this report.