Winning tickets sold in two states for massive Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.8 billion

(CNN) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s nearly $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in Missouri and Texas, the lottery said.

“With final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot came in at $1.787 billion – making it the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won,” the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Powerball game, said in a news release.

Each winning ticket holder can choose either an annuitized prize of $893.5 million or a lump sum payment of $410.3 million – both before taxes.

The winning ticket in Texas was sold at a Big’s convenience store location in Fredericksburg – about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio – according to Texas Lottery.

Additionally, two lucky tickets sold in Kansas and Texas won a $2 million prize and 18 tickets sold across 13 states won $1 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a red Powerball of 17 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.

The jackpot now resets at $20 million for Monday’s drawing.

Saturday’s wins end a streak of 42 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, a stretch dating back to May.

The odds of winning were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the game.

Tickets, priced at $2, are available in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record remains the $2.04 billion prize won in California on November 7, 2022.

