Target’s problems are escalating

New York (CNN) — Target’s was already facing a very public revolt from some of its most loyal customers. Now it’s warning about tariffs.

The company said Wednesday that sales fell last quarter, driven in part by customer backlash to Target’s reversal on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. Target also cut its guidance as President Donald Trump’s tariffs push up costs for the company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

