Trump signs settlement agreement with Meta, source says

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President Trump signed a settlement agreement at the White House Wednesday to end the lawsuit he brought against Meta after the company suspended his account in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump signed the agreement that, according to a preliminary draft, requires Meta to pay out roughly $25 million, $22 million of which will go to a fund for Trump’s forthcoming presidential library. The remaining amount goes to attorneys’ fees and the other plaintiffs, a person familiar with the matter said.

The settlement comes after Zuckerberg has worked to ingratiate himself with Trump since he won the 2024 election, donating $1 million to his inauguration and then attending as he sat alongside Cabinet members. He also relaxed new content moderation rules on Facebook, Instagram and Threads, scrapping partnerships with third-party fact-checking groups and move toward an X-style “community notes” system instead.

Trump and Zuckerberg specifically discussed the lawsuit when he visited Trump’s club in November following the election, the source said.

The relationship has come a long way from when Trump threatened to send Zuckerberg to prison.

The WSJ first reported on the agreement. Meta and the White House declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.