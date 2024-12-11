Krispy Kreme is struggling to fulfill online orders after it was hit with a cyberattack

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — A cybersecurity attack is hampering some customers from getting their doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, the company revealed Wednesday.

The chain said in a regulatory statement that it had detected “unauthorized activity on a portion” of its technology late last month that is still causing “certain operational disruptions,” notably its online ordering function for portions of the United States.

Krispy Kreme said the hack will probably hurt its bottom line because of a loss of revenue from the disruption to online ordering, paying for cybersecurity experts and the cost to restore its systems.

Federal law enforcement has been notified of the hack and the “full scope, nature, and impact of the incident are not yet known,” Krispy Kreme said.

Its 400 US locations are open for in-person ordering, and delivery to Krispy Kreme’s partners, such as grocery stores and nearly 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants, are unaffected.

In addition to expanding its partnership with McDonald’s this year, Krispy Kreme recently announced it sold a majority stake of Insomnia Cookies brand to private equity firms as part of its focus on delivering fresh doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) went public for the second time in 2021. The stock fell about 1% in premarket trading and is down 30% for the year.

