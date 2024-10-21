The Girl Scouts just approved a controversial decision to avoid ‘dramatic’ cuts

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Girl Scouts of the USA have voted to hike membership prices by 160% over the next two years, as the cash-strapped 112-year-old group looks to increase revenue in an attempt to ensure its future.

The price increase was approved Saturday at a National Council meeting, where 900 delegates were present to discuss the Girl Scouts’ future. They voted to hike dues to $45 for the 2026 membership year and again to $65 in 2027. However, that’s a smaller increase than the $85 per scout originally proposed.

Dues will remain at $25 for 2025, which has been the same price for the program for eight years.

Membership dues are the Girl Scout’s largest source of revenue, generating $38 million in 2023 from its nearly 2 million total members. Despite supplementing its dues with philanthropy and licensing deals, the organization is losing money, projecting operating losses of $5.6 million this year, so the price hikes hope to alleviate some of that financial shortfall.

“This investment provides the opportunity to implement initiatives that will have a lasting impact on our Girl Scout councils, volunteers, and the girls and families we serve,” the organization said on its website. “We are committed to providing financial assistance to all who need it.”

By increasing the fees, the organization will “make programs easier to deliver for volunteers and make technology easier to use… more turnkey trainings, recruitment tools and programs, and create new experiences, including opportunities to explore new places,” Bonnie Barczykowski, Girl Scouts of the USA CEO, told members in a previous video.

Absent the due hike, the organization said it would have needed to make “dramatic cuts.”

National Board Treasurer Diane Tipton assured members watching the video that “we have reduced expenses in every category possible over the last several years. We have gone through a rigorous budgeting process through all divisions.”

However, some members previously told CNN that the price increases are “insane” and could cause some troops to disappear.

“It’s an enormous increase,” said Sally Bertram, a 30-year troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “It’s like, what are you people thinking? You are going to run yourselves out of business.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report.