Cathay Pacific inspects entire A350 fleet after finding engine problems

By Chris Lau, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific is inspecting its entire Airbus A350 fleet after finding what it called engine problems on the long-haul plane.

The airline said it identified the engine component failure on flight CX383 from Hong Kong to Zurich on Monday.

“This component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide,” Cathay said in a statement sent to CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

