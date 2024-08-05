Skip to Content
CNN – Business/Consumer

Japan stocks rebound sharply after worst rout in history

By
Published 6:38 pm

By Laura He, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Japanese shares soared in early trading on Tuesday, clawing back some of their record losses from the previous day and underpinning a regional rally.

The Nikkei 225 last traded about 11% higher, while South Korea’s Kospi rebounded by 4.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1%. They all suffered major losses during the previous trading session.

On Monday, the Nikkei closed down 12.4% in its largest one-day fall since October 1987. It lost 4,451, its biggest point drop in history. The plunge triggered a global market rout. All major Asian, European and US markets fell substantially.

Growing worries about a recession in the US economy and the rapid unwinding of popular carry trades involving the yen had sent the markets into a tailspin.

The surge in the yen, which started with the Bank of Japan signalling a hawkish tilt in monetary policy in recent weeks, forced many market participants to quickly unload the yen carry trades. On Monday, the yen hit a seven-month high against the US dollar at around 143. It pulled back slightly on Tuesday, down 0.8% to 145.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content