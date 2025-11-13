The Genesis Of The Los Alamos Merchant Association

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. (KEYT) - The sleepy town of Los Alamos is gearing up to put themselves on the map in bold!

After a successful Halloween event this year called “Boo On Bell,” owner of Los Alamos Coffee And Tea is taking the lead to bolster local businesses through collaboration.

The Los Alamos Merchants Association is approved by the state of California as a non-profit organization.

As they await the IRS’ final stamp on their 501(c)(6), the association is open for five additional members.

Hoping to make Los Alamos a destination rather than a pit stop, the group is looking to host an event for every season of the year to bring the community together in celebration.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.