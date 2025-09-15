Pismo Beach Business Owners Speak Out Against City’s Aggressive Ordinance Enforcement

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - Business owners in Pismo Beach are raising their voices against recent aggressive enforcement of business licensing ordinances.

According to these local business owners, a municipal code from 1987 is being cited for recent enforcement letters sent by a third-party auditing company.

These letters contain aggressive and threatening messages of non-compliance, guilt of misdemeanors, even arrests and jail time for not paying business license taxes, which the city has never required before.

Business owners' chief complaints are the third party company being brought into collect these taxes –retaining portions of what they collect – as well as their aggressive and sudden actions of enforcement.

