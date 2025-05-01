Goleta’s Aeluma Rings Nasdaq Bell, Secures Federal Deal for Advanced Semiconductor Tech

NEW YORK — Aeluma, a Goleta-based semiconductor company, rang the Nasdaq closing bell Thursday, marking a milestone day that highlighted its recent public listing and rising presence in the advanced technology sector.

“The listing milestone we celebrate today isn't the destination,” said founder and CEO Jonathan Klamkin during the ceremony. “It’s the launchpad. Today, Nasdaq. Tomorrow, the universe.”

Aeluma’s official debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market follows its March public offering, which raised more than $16 million. The company’s ascent comes at a pivotal time for the global semiconductor industry, following pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions and chip shortages in 2021.

“Semiconductors are everywhere and they can be better,” Klamkin said. “We are proud to be advancing American leadership in semiconductors, and the Nasdaq is the ideal home for a company built on innovation, grit and ambition.”

Aeluma’s platform integrates advanced semiconductor materials with scalable silicon processes, supporting a wide range of applications in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, communications, defense and aerospace.

“We are in the age of A.I., and we believed that if you could take the highest-performance semiconductor materials and invent ways to manufacture them at scale, the impact across industries would be transformational,” Klamkin said.

On April 23, Aeluma announced it had secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop commercially viable, low-cost shortwave infrared (SWIR) photodetectors. These energy-efficient sensors have applications in quality inspection, remote sensing, machine vision and consumer technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, mobile devices and autonomous vehicles.

“Every time we introduce our technology to a prospective customer, they say, ‘This can’t be done.’ Our response: ‘Have you tried?’ Because we have,” Klamkin said. “We thrive where others shy away. We bring together the brightest, most talented minds.”

Aeluma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU) closed Thursday at $11.90, up 13.9% from the previous day’s close. The stock reached an intraday high of $12.78 and a low of $10.30, with a trading volume of approximately 680,816 shares.