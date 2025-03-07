Skip to Content
Money and Business

Owner of Tri-County Produce in Santa Barbara announces retirement and store closure

John Palminteri
By
today at 1:31 pm
Published 1:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After 40 years in the Santa Barbara community, Tri-County Produce owner, John Dixon announced his retirement and closure of the beloved grocery store.

The warehouse-turned-grocery store has served Santa Barbara since 1966, and in 1985, father-son duo Jim and John Dixon purchased the store – expanding the market to offer natural food, drinks, and produce to the community.

Ahead of his 64th birthday, John Dixon wrote a letter to his long-term customer announcing his retirement. Tri-County Produce will close its doors at the end of the April 2025.

You can read John's full letter here.

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content