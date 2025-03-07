Owner of Tri-County Produce in Santa Barbara announces retirement and store closure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After 40 years in the Santa Barbara community, Tri-County Produce owner, John Dixon announced his retirement and closure of the beloved grocery store.

The warehouse-turned-grocery store has served Santa Barbara since 1966, and in 1985, father-son duo Jim and John Dixon purchased the store – expanding the market to offer natural food, drinks, and produce to the community.

Ahead of his 64th birthday, John Dixon wrote a letter to his long-term customer announcing his retirement. Tri-County Produce will close its doors at the end of the April 2025.

You can read John's full letter here.