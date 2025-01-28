After 31 years, Pascucci loses its lease in downtown Santa Barbara and will be closing in March

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pascucci Italian restaurant is closing in Santa Barbara in mid-March after 31 years. The lease is not going to be renewed according to owner Laura Knight.

The restaurant has been in downtown for 31 years and the current site at 509 State Street is the third location.

Knight is well known around the restaurant and is often taking orders, working the bar, serving and chatting with customers.

She is actively involved in the downtown meetings and plans going forward during a time of many changes.

Pascucci was previously up the block in space owned by the Paseo Nuevo Mall and prior to that in a tiny location downtown with just seven tables. That's where it all started.

Along the way the restaurant has built up a loyal following. Annually Pascucci has a Summer Solstice fundraiser for one of the city's biggest events. The proceeds of the "Dine Out for Solstice" evening were all donated to help the colorful parade and festival.

In a statement Knight said she has been striving to serve "good food, at a fair price, in a warm and friendly environment." The menu tells customers local businesses are providing her fresh products including from "Shalhoob Meat Company, to Kanaloa Seafoods, Santa Barbara Roasting Company, Jordano’s, and others. We are and have always been a local small business supporting other local small businesses.”

It's not known at this time if Pascucci will be able to relocate. The exact closing date has not been set. A new tenant has not been announced.

Knight is encouraging customers to come in and continue to enjoy their favorite meals until the restaurant closes.