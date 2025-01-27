Santa Barbara may have new limits on Food Truck Vendors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Whether it is food or retail, vending from trucks could have some new rules in Santa Barbara.

The city is looking at ways to offer truck vending without impacting the surrounding areas where a truck is parked. The rules have been designed in compliance with efforts to offer these vendors a way to conduct business.

It includes having property health and safety operations, including hand washing sinks and restrooms.

The city also suggests limiting operating hours to four hour periods and within a window from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There would also be some location limits as it applies to parking near Parks and Recreation managed sites such as certain beaches and park areas. For safety the customer windows need to be on the curb site of the vehicle and not at the back.

The Ordinance Committee takes up the issue at noon in City Hall Tuesday.