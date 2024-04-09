Skip to Content
Developer Rick Caruso appears at Miramar Project Presentation

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 4:44 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – Developer Rick Caruso attended Tuesday's Montecito Association Board Meeting, which is held on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Miramar Project Presentation was on the agenda, proposing more than a dozen units earmarked for employee housing.

It currently has four units.

The proposal also includes additional shopping and dining opportunities.

It remains to be seen how the luxury hotel, that opened in 2019, would deal with parking.

Tracy Lehr

