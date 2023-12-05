Unlimited parking drops to about $4.00 a weekend for special ‘locals’ permit holders in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Parking fees for special permit holders drops to about $4.00 a weekend in Santa Barbara under a six-month program, now underway.

The City of Santa Barbara Downtown Team from the Public Works department said permits are available for those who have a verified address.

After that, the pass will allow them to go in and out of the downtown parking lots as many times as they want and stay into the pay period with no costs as they leave, as part of the special program for $100.

It makes access to Downtown Santa Barbara easier and more affordable especially for those going to events, eating out and shopping for longer periods of time.

Those buying a permit now will possibly benefit if they are out for extra hours during the holiday season and during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival coming up in early 2024.

Click here for the permit application.