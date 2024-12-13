Antonio Canseco of Simi Valley convicted of two felony counts of lewd acts on a child

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Antonio Canseco of Simi Valley was convicted by a jury of two felony counts of lewd acts on a child.

The jury also found true the special allegation that Canseco committed substantial sexual conduct and a judge found true the aggravating factors that Canseco took advantage of a position of trust and that the victim was particularly vulnerable shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 3, 2020, Canseco was caught molesting an eight-year-old and, after the incident was reported to police, investigators discovered that Conseco has began inappropriately touching the the survivor when they were seven-year-old detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Canseco gained access to the sexual assault survivor through a family relationship added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"I commend the jury for their unwavering dedication and resilience in this month-long trial," said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Moreno who prosecuted the case. "Despite the defendant’s attempts to obscure the truth, the jury carefully parsed through the web of lies and ensured the defendant was held accountable for harming an innocent child. Their commitment to justice is deeply appreciated."

Canseco is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2025 in courtroom 48 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces a maximum of ten years in state prison explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Canseco is currently free on bail pending his sentencing hearing.