Chicken Little and other local shops have Black Friday deals, too

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Chicken Little has decked the walls of its window displays with popular items including Santa Baby pajamas , stuffed animals and Barbie Dolls.

The store, known for free gift wrapping, has some big ticket items on sale this Black Friday, too.

Between customers, Jenny Bouma said strollers have a promotion that starts after Thanksgiving.

"This is called the Uppa Baby Vista Stroller, it works from newborns to four-year-olds," said Bouma, "They are running a great deal from black Friday to cyber Monday."

Customer Heinz Offert didn't want to wait for Black Friday to shop for toys for relatives.

He is from Germany and said he heard of Black Friday back home because it is being adopted there, too.

The day got its name from a financial crisis linked to the gold market in 1869. Later stores adopted it when sales helped move from operating at a loss or in the red to make a profit in the black.

There are also deals right across the Street at The Barber Shop and Victorian Salon.

Barber Christopher Wood said they will be welcoming appointments and walks-ins on Black Friday.

While some family members get pampered others can keep shopping Black Friday sales.

Nationwide, Apple is offering Black Friday deals on accessories; Best Buy is offering savings on TVs, laptops and headphones and Target has deals on Xbox and KitchenAid products, just to name a few.

Your News Channel will have more on Black Friday tonight on the news.