California Strawberry Festival kicks off at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-The California Strawberry Festival is celebrating Ventura County's top cash crop with strawberry treats and live music.

On the first day of the festival many people wore strawberry inspired hats and clothing.

They also bought strawberries from local growers selling trays, 3-packs or single baskets.

Vendors are selling all kinds of strawberry enhanced treats including funnel cakes, kabobs, and chocolate covered strawberries.,

One of the most popular things to do is build your own strawberry shortcake.

For those 21 and up there is strawberry beer.

Erin Nelson and Alicia Leckey toasted with the red-colored beer.

"Oh, that is good it doesn't even taste like beer to be honest, really good," said Nelson.

"This is delicious, it doesn't really taste like beer, all strawberries," said Leckey.

Godfrey the Magician attracts families with little kids.

His show is a festival tradition for many.

Festival organizers recommend taking free shuttles or the train to avoid traffic jams.

The California Strawberry Festival continues on Sunday from 10-6:30 p.m.

For more information visit https://castrawberryfestival.org