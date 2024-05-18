The Santa Barbara Symphony’s “Rhapsody in Blue @ 100!” receives standing ovation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Jazz came to the symphony at The Granada on Saturday night.

The Marcus Roberts Trio joined the Santa Barbara Symphony for the season's final weekend performances.

There is a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

Like The Granada, Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue is marking its 100th anniversary.

The composition opened the show and received a standing ovation.

Nir Kabretti conducted the performance with Marcus Roberts on piano, Roland Guerin, bass and Jason Marsalis on Drums.

Marsalis is a member of the Marsalis family of musicians.

Subscriptions are already available for next season that opens with Tchaikovsky's Fourth on October 19.

