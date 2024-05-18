Skip to Content
News

Camarillo rallies to win CIF-SS Division 4 baseball title

CAMARILLO WINS
Camarillo Athletics
Camarillo edges St. Francis 2-1 to win the CIF-SS Division 4 baseball title.
By
Published 8:07 pm

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.- Camarillo erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pulll out a 2-1 victory over St. Francis to capture the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 title.

Nate Tostado tied the game with an RBI double and Trotter Enright gave the No. 1 seeded Scorpions the lead with an RBI double, his third hit of the game.

Victor Tostado pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning to save the win for LSU-commit Boston Bateman.

The 6'8, 240 pound Bateman struck out 11 batters in six innings. St. Francis did not get a hit off of Bateman until the bottom of the 6th.

First-year head coach JT Foreman leads Camarillo to a CIF-SS D4 title as they improve to 24-5.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content