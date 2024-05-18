Camarillo rallies to win CIF-SS Division 4 baseball title

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.- Camarillo erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pulll out a 2-1 victory over St. Francis to capture the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 title.

Nate Tostado tied the game with an RBI double and Trotter Enright gave the No. 1 seeded Scorpions the lead with an RBI double, his third hit of the game.

Victor Tostado pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning to save the win for LSU-commit Boston Bateman.

The 6'8, 240 pound Bateman struck out 11 batters in six innings. St. Francis did not get a hit off of Bateman until the bottom of the 6th.

First-year head coach JT Foreman leads Camarillo to a CIF-SS D4 title as they improve to 24-5.