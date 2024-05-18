CSU Channel Islands celebrates Class of 2024

CAMARILLO, Calif.-More than 2000 students graduated from California State University Channel Islands on Saturday.

CSU Channel Islands President Richard Yao congratulated members of the Class of 2024 for their resilience and perseverance during the pandemic.

The ceremony took place on the Camarillo campus with thousands of friends and family in attendance.

Every graduate has a story to tell.

Jessica Morales overcame a miscarriage and said she is about to have her second child.

"I have been trying for 8 years, I had a miscarriage, I didn't give up, " said Morales, "God gave me another blessing and now I am graduating."

Another student, Vance Garcia, overcame a brain injury and surprised the crowd by getting out of his wheelchair to accept his diploma.

"I had a traumatic brain injury, a stroke, that kind of knocked some sense into me," said Garcia, "It inspired me to come back to school and it has been a lot harder going through with brain injury but I was that much more motivated."

One family hired Mariachi Real de Oxnard to surprise their graduate.

The music inspired people to dance on the grass with their diplomas.

Congratulations CSU Channel Islands Class of 20-24.