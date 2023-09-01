Summertime travel and dining held up on the Central Coast despite inflation concerns 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Labor Day weekend generally closes out the traditional summer travel season and after a gloomy start to the year, there's been a solid return of travelers.

The AAA says drivers will be on the road in strong numbers this weekend with many putting gas prices, in many areas over $5.00 a gallon, to the side and filling up for a ride of 50 to 200 miles.

The cost of groceries, fuel and other economic changes, including the returning bills for student loan repayments, could be a spending factor going forward when it comes to a travel plan.

Airlines have been able to sort out their problems from earlier this year when flight cancellations and crew scheduling issues impacted millions of travelers.

The Central Coast also has the advantage of the additional months it gets with the fall travel season particularly attractive for those who enjoy moderate to warm weather, wine-related events and two established festivals.

Both the Goleta Lemon Festival and the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria are coming up in the next five weeks.

