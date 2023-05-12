RAD Power bikes rolls out its new Santa Barbara location with pop up sales location and free rides

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - RAD Power bikes is not waiting until its building project is finished to start selling the line of ebikes its bringing to town.

RAD says the buying demand in the Santa Barbara area with online sales and identified the area as a solid location for a storefront.

Work is underway at the site on 132 E. Montecito Street in the Funk Zone but in the meantime, RAD employees are in the parking lot with bikes, information and test rides.

They are also selling accessories, including racks, bike bags, mirrors and a mount for a cell phone.

RAD was also a featured vendor for the recent Earth Day festival.

The new site is expected to be open in June, but in the meantime, parking lot sales have introduced the bike maker to the market.

Recently the building had a lit sign installed, and its caught the eye of drivers stuck in traffic on the freeway. Some have veered off and come by to learn more about the bikes and pricing.

Santa Barbara has seen a spike in ebikes and non ebikes since the COVID crisis. Several bike businesses including the ebikery and Open Air Bicycles have expanded their store sizes or relocated to meet the needs.

