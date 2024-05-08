Florabundance prepares for Mother’s Day floral orders

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Florabundance is in full bloom as they prepare for Mother's Day orders.

Florabundance is one of the nation's premier providers of wholesale fresh cut flowers.

Florists were hard at work weeks in advance preparing orders for the holiday.

From arranging flowers into bouquets, organizing them into boxes to get shipped, and even designers from out of the country were at the shop preparing floral arrangements, getting ready for events happening over the weekend.

"I always feel like flowers just make people happy, right? They’re... It’s the fragrance of them. It’s something that it’s always tied emotionally to something," said Florabundance's sales manager, Debbie Kline. "So it reminds them of a memory of the past. Sometimes it’s, you know, a grandmother or, you know, their mother, their children like it; there’s just always something happy and fun connected to it."

Orders can still be made for Sunday at FabulousFlorals.com and go into the Mother's Day link.

The shop also has opportunities for walk-ins on Thursday, May 9th and Friday, May 10th for bunches of fresh flowers.