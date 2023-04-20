Local leaders hear, solutions to regional problems comes with collaboration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Using glossy videos highlighting some of the beautiful features of the South Coast, an annual discussion took place to work on regional issues.

It was the South Coast Chamber of Commerce State of the City lunch talking about the Roadmap to Recovery from the pandemic.

Some of the regional concerns were universal including solutions for those who are unhoused. Santa Barbara alone says it has spent $10-million dollars in the last year on homelessness but is not going at it alone.

Santa Barbara City Administrator Rebecca Bjork said, "Carpinteria, Goleta and staff from the county are working collaboratively and mutually like we never have before instead of each of us doing our own thing. We are working together that makes sure our programs are aligned and they overlap."

There are many other hot button issues.

Finding affordable housing or workforce housing sites, and then making it a reality is staring everyone in the face, it is also impacting who applies for jobs here and who can afford to stay. Many times in the last few years, a qualifies applicant has turned down a local job because of housing costs complications. It is a common message from employers, both private and public.

Goleta City Manager Bob Nisbett said, "we probably had a third of our staff turn over in the past two to three years and now we are having challenges finding staff and being able to keep up and so that is a challenge. We do find that staff snf we are constantly onboarding and when you have new staff that is a challenge as well."

Public safety is a priority for all cities, but it comes with a cost that has had solid increases.

It is a measured budget item when so many needs are on the wish list in every department.

Carpinteria Assistant City Manager Mike Ramirez said when it comes to costs, " '21 - '22 ours went up 15 percent. '22 - '23 another 12 percent on top of the 15 and we are looking at potentially another 16 (percent) on top of that. Since '21 it is a 50 percent increase and so that is also cutting in to some of those things."

Each of the Mayors had some silver linings in their cities that offset the list of challenges. Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark all made presentations to talk about some of the highlights in their cities and big projects ahead.

That included the State Street promenade in Santa Barbara, Old Town in Goleta, and working on maintaining the small town quality of life in Carpinteria.

They talked about the the many improvements to roads, water systems and regional business areas that are in the works, including the future changes to State Street in downtown Santa Barbara along with nearby De la Guerra Plaza.

Goleta is looking ahead to a new remodeled train station and a redesigned traffic flow in the area of Ekwill and Fowler road. Over 300 units will be added soon to the Heritage Ridge housing project.

There will also be a new homeless housing project in a converted Super 8 motel on Hollister Ave. and Fairview, to be called Buena Terra.

Both Santa Barbara and Goleta will have a say in the future of the Santa

Barbara Airport which is going through an expansion on both the terminal side and the business side (on Hollister).

Mayor Clark raised some eyebrows when he said about 30-percent of the homes in Carpinteria do not have anyone in them, and were used for vacation rentals, or second homes.

New sales tax revenue is helping with budget issues. In Santa Barbara the Measure C funds for a variety of city projects is paying off in many areas including, for work on the new police station project and $20-million has going to roads. The fund brought in $31-million in the last year. It is based on sales taxes, and in a good economy the fund is up.

South Coast Chamber of Commerce Kristin Miller said, "we feel the State of the City is the best opportunity we have to get business together with government in a comfortable way where we can talk about not only our challenges but also accomplishment and then having 400 people here to witness it and over 30 elected officials. We feel like this is where the magic happens."

The Chamber is supportive of new housing projects in areas that coexist with business communities, such as the suggested conversion of vacant department stores at the Paseo Nuevo Mall into housing.