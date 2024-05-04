Housing Authority for San Luis Obispo receives 20 added housing vouchers for veterans

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Housing Authority for San Luis Obispo announced the reception of 20 housing vouchers for veterans from the U.S. government valued at over $223,000 annually.

Below is a press release from HASLO on the newest update to its organization:

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) has received 20 additional housing vouchers for US veterans, valued at $223,346 annually, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The vouchers, provided through the Veterans Housing Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) program, will be used to provide at-risk veterans with permanent housing. With the addition of the new vouchers, HASLO administers 246 VASH vouchers.

“We are thrilled to partner with HUD and the VA to extend housing to twenty additional veterans in our community,” said Ashlea Boyer, Chairman of the HASLO Board of Commissioners. “VASH is a proven program nationally and locally that provides housing and healing to our veterans in need.”

The HUD-VASH program merges rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services from the VA in the hopes of eradicating homelessness among veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA.gov) determines which veterans are clinically eligible for and in need of the program before making referrals to HASLO to verify the veterans’ eligibility for a VASH voucher based on HUD regulations.

Questions about this process can be directed to Crystal Fischer, VASH Supervisor, 213-407-8952, Crystal.Fischer@va.gov. To learn more about HASLO, please visit www.haslo.org.

