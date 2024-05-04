Three men sentenced Friday in connection to murder in Santa Maria last December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney (SBC DA) John Savrnoch announced Friday that charges have been filed against three men stemming from a murder in Santa Maria last Dec., according to the SBC DA's Office.

Andrew Paul Garcia, Arnulfo Ramirez-Villacicencio Jr. and a 34-year-old were all charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a robbery from their involvement in a Dec. 17, 2023 murder, detailed the SBC DA's Office.

Garcia is alleged to have used a firearm to murder Joshua Anthony Maldonado and was charged with one felony count of murder and attempted murder of Agustine Villacencio during the robbery, explained the SBC DA's Office.

The 34-year-old and Garcia both have prior strike convictions, with two against the 34-year-old and one against Garcia respectively, according to the SBC DA's Office.

Both Garcia and the Ramirez-Villacicencio were arraigned on the complaint in the Santa Maria Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday as both enter not guilty pleas to the charges, explained the SBC DA's Office.

Garcia remains in custody with a $4 million bail and Ramirez-Villacicencio remains in custody at $250,000 and will return to court May 7 in Santa Maria Superior Court Department 7, detailed the SBC DA's Office.

The 34-year-old faces arraignment next week after transport from state prison where he is serving a sentence for an unrelated case, according to the SBC DA's Office.