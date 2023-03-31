Mama Mia! The Italian Pottery Outlet celebrates 40 years in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Italian Pottery Outlet has been able to do what so many businesses have struggled at, and that's staying open in the midst of a radical up and down swing of events and the economy.

The 40 year celebration for the Italian Pottery Outlet is set for Saturday at its downtown store at 929 State Street near Carrillo.

Once mainly a pottery store, it now features an array of other items.

That includes books, kitchen wares, candles, jewelry, items for children and unique gifts you won't see in any other store in the city.



The owners have deep roots to Italy and the handcrafted items are made there often at places that also have years of experience.

Longtimers in Santa Barbara remember when it was just a warehouse on Haley St. Then an outlet on Helena St. in the Funk Zone. Since 2008 it has been on State Street in the middle of the often debated promenade. Original owners Ben and Carol Spalluto have passed the operations on to their children Julie, Adele and Joe.

Adele (Salluto) Hubbard said their family is closely connected with the family and children of those who are making their products in Italy. They travel there often.

She says the Italian Pottery Outlet and what it offers, including the direct supply chain to Italy's small businesses, is one of a kind in the U.S.



Many customers in person or on line are seeking out this store for that reason.



During the celebration, everything in the store will be 25 percent off.

There will also be live music and in-store snacks.



For more information go to: Italian Pottery Outlet.