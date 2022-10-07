Skip to Content
Money and Business
By
today at 4:24 pm
Published 4:22 pm

59 wineries are ready for the annual Vintners Festival in Solvang

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

59 wineries, 20 chefs and live music will fill the lawn area for the afternoon.

It will be a time to meet with winemakers and vineyard owners in the area and even those that were honored with the Wine Region of the Year by the Santa Barbara County Wine Enthusiast.

The wine grape production is ranked number three in the latest Santa Barbara County Agricultural Crop report behind nursery products and strawberries.

It is also a key element to the tourism and hospitality industries countywide.

Chad Melville from Melville wines appeared on the Newschannel Fox 11 morning show with anchor Alys Martinez to talk about the industry, the wine region and the festival.

This year there is also a Vintners Visa that offers a one-price passport to 12 wine tasting rooms from a list of 30.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Vintners

Related information can be found at Santa Barbara County Vintners set for 2022 festival.

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content