59 wineries are ready for the annual Vintners Festival in Solvang

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

59 wineries, 20 chefs and live music will fill the lawn area for the afternoon.

It will be a time to meet with winemakers and vineyard owners in the area and even those that were honored with the Wine Region of the Year by the Santa Barbara County Wine Enthusiast.

The wine grape production is ranked number three in the latest Santa Barbara County Agricultural Crop report behind nursery products and strawberries.

It is also a key element to the tourism and hospitality industries countywide.

Chad Melville from Melville wines appeared on the Newschannel Fox 11 morning show with anchor Alys Martinez to talk about the industry, the wine region and the festival.

This year there is also a Vintners Visa that offers a one-price passport to 12 wine tasting rooms from a list of 30.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Vintners

Related information can be found at Santa Barbara County Vintners set for 2022 festival.