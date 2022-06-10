New La Casa De La Raza Mercado opens this weekend in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Eastside Santa Barbara community gathering place for decades, La Casa De La Raza, is in a revival mode. That includes new activities such as a Mercado on Sunday.

It is called the Santa Barbara Treasures Mercado, and it takes place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizer Diana Canales says it will be the start of a weekly event. There are 25 vendors and room for more.

The shoppers will be able to see collectibles, antiques, multi-cultural items, clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Many of the sellers are local residents, and some are up from Los Angeles.

For more information contact La Casa De La Raza or call 805-886-9866.