Chick-fil-A traffic creating a nuisance issue for Santa Barbara’s City Council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A busy Chick-fil-A drive thru in Santa Barbara has created what the Santa Barbara City Council may call a nuisance.

A discussion is set for Tuesday afternoon.

The council will possibly set a future hearing and request Chick-fil-A to attend with either a solution or to possibly face a penalty for the impact.

The location at 3707 State Street has been one of the more popular fast food operations in the city. Often cars are backed up out of the lot and on to the street. That creates the problem and drivers are violating the vehicle code.

The city and its police department have tried to educate the business and drivers about the impacts.

Chick-fil-A has added employees to take order in two lines but that has not resolved the back up. Some of the cars also waiting to park and not go through the drive thru have also been stopped by the congestion.

Some residents and business owners in the area have spoken out saying the situation is unsafe and accidents have occurred.

This location is the only Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara.