Miracle on 34th Street star Van Riker marks a milestone this holiday season

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Van Riker is thrilled to play Kris Kringle in Miracle on 34th Street at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria.

In the first act a Macy's Santa gets fired for appearing inebriated.

Riker is proud to say he marked 10 years of being sober on Nov. 19.

"The first play I ever did sober was at the Alcazar and it was because the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission saved my life."

He doesn't consider himself a Christmas person, but the show is a nice way to put people in the holiday spirit.

"I played numerous parts I never ever thought I'd be playing Santa Claus."

Members and residents of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission are invited to fill the seats this weekend.

He know that the holidays can be difficult for people and also reason to party.

He said support is essential.

"As far as recovery goes, you've got to want it and do the work and ask for help. It took me many many years, I knew I had a problem for a long time but I didn't face it, I didn't come clean with myself," said Riker," My higher power directed me to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and I was ready, I was ready you have to to want to, if you want to change recovery is the way to go , you have got to want it."

Riker was starring in Emma at Santa Barbara City College last year when Miracle's co-director Asa Olssson asked him to star in the show at the Alcazar

"I am blessed that I can do it, I am asked to do things, I am asked to audition and do a part and that wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for where I am now, I am blessed without a doubt."

This is the fourth annual presentation of Miracle on 34th Street by the Alcazar Ensemble .

Cast members from diverse backgrounds bring the show to life.

Tickets are on sale for two more evening shows this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and there is a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

As people leave the show it magically starts to snow.

The Alcazar, located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave., is a non-profit in a community that supports theater.

Your News Channel will have more on the show and Van Riker on the news this week.