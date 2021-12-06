Three radio stations go off the air for tower work this week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After months of planning, a three day project to work on a City of Santa Barbara site where a radio tower is located will see significant work that requires the stations to go off the air.

The work will take place at the Yanonali Street City of Santa Barbara Service Yard east of Garden Street. The radio tower has been there since 1965.

The tower is 198 feet tall and is referred to as a monopole. The broadcast equipment currently attached deliver signals for KZSB AM1290, KCLU 1340AM and, KOSJ 1490AM. All three stations will continue to broadcast on line while their on air signal is off.

The pole is owned by Rincon Broadcasting.

After a review by the city, modifications were required to bring the monopole into compliance with the American National Standards Institute and Telecommunications Industry.

According to Sexton Broadcasting and Marketing Consultants President Miles Sexton, "The broadcasting monopole modification work project will be completed by the one of the leading national tower engineering and construction companies, Tashjian Towers Corporation; telecommunications and electromagnetic engineering specialists from Hatfield and Dawson Consulting Engineers; and, Remote Possibilities principal, the Society of Engineers Certified Professional Broadcast Engineer, Richard Rudman."



I