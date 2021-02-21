Local businesses hope to see spike in sales during Lompoc Restaurant Week

Money and Business

LOMPOC, Calif. - Local businesses are hoping to see a spike in sales starting tomorrow as they gear up for this year's Lompoc Restaurant Week.

Restaurant week runs from Feb. 22 through the 28.

During the event, participating eateries will offer special meals for $20.21 each (plus tax and tip).

At Alfie's Fish & Chips, it's been an up and down year with many twists and turns.

Co-owners Mike and Nellie Sewall said that restaurant week couldn't come soon enough.

"The locals have supported us this past year, but this gives them one concentrated week to really focus on restaurants, and it's give for all restaurants not just us. We want all the restaurants in Lompoc to succeed," said Mike Sewall.

"If people would just come out and support us locally we could stay in business and keep serving up the best fish and chips that we can," encouraged Nellie.

Some restaurants will also be offering wine or beer pairings for their meals for an additional fee.

No tickets are required to participate in restaurant week, patrons need only pick a restaurant from the list below and enjoy their meal.

This year's participating restaurants include:

For more information, visit Lompoc Restaurant Week online.