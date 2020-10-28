Revolver makes a pandemic pizza spin to open against the odds

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Not willing to listen to all the warnings in a health and economic pandemic, the team at Revolver pizza in Santa Barbara has opened a tiny kitchen on the Santa Barbara Westside.

Most restaurants owners have feared the 2020 fallout. Some have closed. At Revolver they just cranked up the ovens, turned up the music, and started taking orders.

It's as close to a "hole-in-the-wall" business as you could imagine.

Only a few people can stand in the lobby even without the COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner Nick Bodden and his team staff about five people in part because there's no more room in the kitchen and front counter.

But from this restaurant with only three ovens, and four pizza choices comes an example of American entrepreneurship during stressful times.

You only have to look at the order log sheet on the counter to see how it's paying off. Customers calling in are told what time slot is the next available for a pizza.

The special dough takes 36 hours to be ready and only 100 pizza orders a day can be filled. The pizza concept, design and the cooking process comes from Bodden's Long Island past. It's a rare taste in Santa Barbara.

After the lunch orders are filled, the restaurant closes for a break and reopens at 5 p.m. The vintage black phone on the counter immediately starts ringing. There's no answering machine or hold button and if you get through you're now the first in line.

You can order pizza's at the counter but it has to be worked in to the schedule.

Slices are available and often purchased by the crowd next door at Tully's bar, or someone who is looking for a smaller personal serving.

There are two salads, some drinks and that's it.

A simple menu was the preferred business plan under the current conditions.

What's eye catching inside are the vintage pictures and memorabilia including psychedelic rock posters, and pictures ranging from David Bowie to Groucho Marx.

A turntable is spinning right by the order desk with over 50 albums ready to roll.

If you look close enough you will even see a Beatles "Revolver" album button. The group has been an inspiration.

