Graduating seniors across Santa Barbara County earn scholarships

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Students across Santa Barbara County earned scholarships thanks to the Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Advisory Council.

Below is a press release on the scholarships given to graduating seniors:

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA - Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido awarded $5,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors who served this year as members of the Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Student Advisory Council, made up of high schoolers from across the county who convene to discuss and advise on topics affecting students, schools, and communities.

Throughout the 2023-24 school year, Superintendent Salcido convened the Council quarterly to gauge their insights on topics such as school safety, campus culture, mental health, attendance, chronic absenteeism, screentime, social media, academics, career pathways, volunteerism, and general attitudes and perceptions students have about school, teaching, and learning.

The council recently met for its final meeting of the year. During the session, Superintendent Salcido surprised students with the announcement that eight graduating seniors will share a $5,000 scholarship, stemming from her distinguished recognition as the recipient of the 2023 Marcus Foster Memorial Award for Administrator Excellence.

The Award is granted each year to one administrator in the state who most personifies the ideals of Marcus Foster, the trailblazing educator who ushered in an era of innovation for Oakland students in the 1970s. Winners of the award receive a $5,000 scholarship, to be awarded to a high school senior or seniors of his/her choice in their region.

Scholarship recipients are:

Adi Quintero Ramirez: Lompoc High School

Alin Ramirez Aldaz: Lompoc High School

Ava Shabestari: Dos Pueblos High School

Catherine Tully: Santa Barbara High School

Estey S Berumen: San Marcos High School

Hannah Huang: Dos Pueblos High School

Jesse Jimenez: Righetti High School

Teya Nastaskin: Righetti High School

Student Advisory Council member Jesse Jimenez of Righetti High School shared that he is heading to Stanford University this fall. “This scholarship is coming just in time. My family and I really appreciate this.”

Jesse has served on the Council for two years. He said the experience has opened his eyes to new points of view. “It’s been amazing to hear what other students from other high schools have going on at their campuses….what challenges they are facing and trying to solve, like ways to get more students involved and participating at school so they feel part of things.”

Sway Moore, who is a tenth grader attending Santa Barbara Middle College, plans to apply to serve on the council again next year. “It’s been so cool and makes me feel really hopeful to see other students who really do care and who are willing and committed to standing up and giving their voices on all of the issues affecting our lives as students,” Sway said. “I’ve loved meeting so many passionate, caring people. It makes me feel hopeful. The SAC (Student Advisory Council) was one of the things that brought me the most hope and sense of community during the school year. I think it’s really important for those who are struggling to have a student to represent them and stand up for what so many of us need from school.”

As the school year comes to a close, Superintendent Salcido acknowledged the dedication and commitment of each Council member. “I am so grateful for their willingness to share their honest feedback and perspectives on how we, as educators and leaders, can better serve our students,” Superintendent Salcido said. “Their presence and insights have been invaluable to me, and I look forward to ushering in our next Student Advisory Council in the Fall. It is no exaggeration to say that I’ve learned more from them than they have from me. It’s been an honor to get to know them all.”

Santa Barbara County Education Office