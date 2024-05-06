Ventura motorcycle gang affiliate charged with felon possession of ammo Monday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 30-year-old Ventura man was taken into custody Friday for illegally possessing ammo, according to the FBI on behalf of the Ventura County Violent Crime Task Force (Task Force).

The FBI took the Ventura resident into federal custody Friday from state custody where he was held at the time after being charged as a felon with ammo possession in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in LA on April 30.

The man is affiliated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and the indictment reads that he knowingly possessed ammo in March contained in an unserialized gun which affected interstate and foreign commerce, according to the FBI.

The 30-year-old had the ammo despite a previous conviction from the Ventura County Superior Court last June after he left a crime scene of an accident and caused injury which is a felony crime, detailed the FBI.

A probation search was conducted for the man where he was found with a firearm and a box of ammo, according to the FBI.

The FBI explained that the man's initial appearance in U.S. District Court came Friday where he was released on $15,000 bond and ordered to house confinement.

If convicted, the man faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison while the Task Force investigates alongside several other agencies, including the FBI.