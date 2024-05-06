Skip to Content
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrest Huntington Park resident for pharmacy burglaries

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 10:02 pm
Published 10:32 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) detectives arrested a Huntington Park resident for burglaries at pharmacies across the county, according to the VCSO.

Three suspects tried robbing a Simi Valley pharmacy around 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 29 last year, but failed to break into it as well as two other pharmacies in Thousand Oaks due to strong security at all locations, explained the VCSO.

Detectives arrested one suspect in Lynwood on April 16 and booked him into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for a burglary charge, detailed the VCSO.

A second suspect was found May 2 in Huntington Park and arrested and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility under a burglary charge with a $50,000 bail, according to the VCSO.

Caleb Nguyen

