San Luis Obispo golf course staying open after being discussed as potential site for new housing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - A San Luis Obispo golf course will remain open after being recently discussed as a potential site for new housing.

This week, the San Luis Obispo City Council reviewed the operations at Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, which the city has operated for many years.

First opened in 1964, the city acquired the 206-acre executive golf course, which is located along Los Osos Valley Road across the street from Laguna Middle School, in 1978.

With the golf course operating at significant annual loss, plus several major capital repair projects needed, the site has been seen as location which could be repurposed into other potential other uses, including affordable housing.

Another option that has been proposed was turning the golf course into a new community park, which could include the creation of a disc-golf course.

Last year, the course operated with a loss totalling more than $400,000 for the city, continuing a worrisome financial trend.

In a city report, records show expenses at Laguna Lake Golf Course consistently exceeded revenues, reflecting the ongoing need for General Fund support to maintain operations.

In addition, the course requires two major capital improvement projects, including $250,000 repair project for the pro shop that has been closed since 2021 due to flooding, as well a bridge replacement on the second hole with a cost of $600,000.

The cart/walking bridge connects both sides of the course over Prefumo Creek, but was damaged in 2023 due winter storm damage.

During the council meeting, council members heard from several community members who spoke in favor of keeping the course open.

Afterwards, the council voted to move forward with planned repairs that total more than $800,000, as well as explore new programming to increase community use and revenue.

The city said in a release the possibility of future housing at the site will be assessed in future updates to the Housing Element of the City’s General Plan.