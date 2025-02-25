Santa Barbara County Pay Raise Proposals raise concerns over Costs and Work Load

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors could be on the way to pay raise approvals for all supervisors and some high ranking staff members.

The supervisors specifically could see their pay go from $115,151 to a possible median pay of $171,309 – which is a figure determined by the pay for supervisors in other counties. Some are larger. That would include Marin, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, San Diego, Ventura and Orange.

The increase would be 48.8%.

Other department heads could also have their salaries increased from abut 1% to nearly 17%. That would include sheriff, district attorney, clerk/recorder/assessor, tax collector, and auditor controller.

The supervisors duties are most visible at their Tuesday meetings, but they also meet with constituents, those who have projects pending at the county levels, attend public meetings, and maintaining an understanding of policies pertaining to their decisions.

Watchdog groups have said the supervisors are not working full-time and a raise is not justified. Board members have stated they do work at least 40 hours a week, at times more.

They are also called upon for crisis management in a disaster.

The county's size is a budget of $1.6 Billion with 441K constituents and 4,700 employees.

If the raise is approved it would take place in July.