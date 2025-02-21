Proposed SNAP Budget Cuts: Carbajal and Republicans React

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — House Republicans last week passed a proposed budget that would cut funding to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, along with other programs. The move has drawn both support and criticism, with Republicans arguing the resolution will put Americans on the right path, while Democrats say it will harm vulnerable communities.

Gregory Gandrud, a representative of the California Republican Party, defended the budget cuts, arguing that a significant portion of SNAP funding is spent on unhealthy food.

“The SNAP program—over 20% of the money—is spent on junk foods like sugary sodas, chips, and candies,” Gandrud said. “President Trump is lowering food costs by lowering energy costs and increasing domestic production.”

The USDA has projected that taxpayers will spend $240 billion on junk food through SNAP over the next decade, including more than $60 billion on soda. In response, two Republican U.S. senators have introduced the Healthy SNAP Act, which aims to exclude soft drinks, candy, ice cream, and prepared desserts from being purchased with SNAP benefits.

However, Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal criticized the budget, arguing that the cuts would primarily benefit large corporations and billionaires through tax breaks.

“Last time around, Trump 1.0 gave tax breaks that equated to 83% of the benefit going to the top 1% of the wealthiest corporations and individuals in our country,” Carbajal said. “And they’re trying to do that again. We’re not going to let them.”

Even Republicans remain divided on how to allocate the money saved from these cuts. While House Republicans are pushing for a package that includes trillions of dollars in tax cuts, Senate Republicans are advocating for a plan that prioritizes border security, defense spending, and energy policy over tax reductions.

Carbajal warned that cutting SNAP benefits would be devastating for working-class Americans.

“Throughout our country, our state, and here on the Central Coast, there are way too many people who don’t have the resources to put food on the table,” he said. “The $230 billion in proposed cuts by Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration would be devastating to our country.”

SNAP plays a vital role in supporting more than 40 million Americans, including one in 10 households on the Central Coast. Additionally, 40% of Central Coast households relying on SNAP benefits have at least one child or elderly family member living at home.