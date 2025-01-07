The Santa Barbara City Council takes on a new look for 2025 while facing housing, finance and downtown issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There's a new look to the Santa Barbara City Council with the swearing in of three members Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony began with a recognition to councilmember Alejandro Gutierrez who did not win re-election in November.

She thanked her family and residents of her district which covers the Eastside and parts of downtown. She received flowers and a framed resolution to honor her work.

The oath of office was taken by returning council members Oscar Gutierrez and Mike Jordan, along with the newest council member Wendy Santamaria.

Jordan says with a variety of experience levels, it's important to find common areas of agreement to move the city forward.

"Looking for areas where we share commonalities. We realize that we wake up here every morning the city is a great place. Other cities would love to be our city and that we share a lot more in common about what we like already than what we disagree on," said Jordan.

The council challenges ahead will be to deal with a budget deficit, a new plan for downtown Santa Barbara, affordable housing projects and proposed changes to both the Paseo Nuevo and La Cumbre Malls.

Randy Rowse continues as Mayor.